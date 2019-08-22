Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Reaches $4.83 After 5.00% Up Move; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)’s Sentiment Is 1.84

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 752,203 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 18/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR CUT TO TO BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 18/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘BB’; PLACES ON R; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Owens & Minor 7Y TLB for Halyard Health Acq; Mtg 4/18; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Rev $2.37B; 19/04/2018 – Owens & Minor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $304.09M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $5.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OMI worth $15.20 million more.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 101 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 55 cut down and sold holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 70.99 million shares, down from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 56 New Position: 45.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos (KTOS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. It has a 162.29 P/E ratio. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 751,549 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. holds 13.54% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for 738,757 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 974,739 shares or 11.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has 4.4% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Washington-based Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has invested 3.88% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 298 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc has 1.77M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 38,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 95,076 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 150,677 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 47,512 shares. Asset has 0.06% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 165,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 38,899 shares. 158,185 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 370,450 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 904,342 shares. Element Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 42,881 shares.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Owens & Minor’s Shares Popped 20.1% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Owens & Minor’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Positive; Owens & Minor Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $304.09 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.