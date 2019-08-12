Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Reaches $4.79 After 6.00% Up Move; Petiq – Class A (PETQ) Shorts Increased By 3.89%

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.69% or $0.1253 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7853. About 560,170 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘B+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources OfficerThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $301.27M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $5.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OMI worth $18.08M more.

Petiq Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PETQ) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. PETQ’s SI was 4.36M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 4.19M shares previously. With 472,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Petiq Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s short sellers to cover PETQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 191,504 shares traded. PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has risen 25.70% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PETQ News: 13/03/2018 – PetIQ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PetIQ Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETQ); 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 15/05/2018 – PetIQ 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $40 MLN TO $45 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 79% TO 102% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – PetIQ 4Q Loss/Shr 25c; 02/04/2018 – PETIQ INC – REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – PetlQ, Inc. Announces the Expansion of its Veterinary Services Offering in the Mass Retail Channel; 19/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF ITS BOARD FROM SIX TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – PetlQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $949.76 million. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. It has a 172.64 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $301.27 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 9,760 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce reported 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 2.92 million shares. Levin Cap Strategies L P reported 10,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 96,058 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management owns 53,700 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Aqr Cap Ltd Company accumulated 16,326 shares. Spark Management Limited Liability invested in 352,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Rowland & Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 23,300 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 2,769 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Retail Bank.

