Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Reaches $2.88 After 7.00% Up Move; Greatmark Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Whirlpool Com (WHR) Stake

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 877,102 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q EPS 13c; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.'s IDR to 'B+'; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer; The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $181.26 million company.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) stake by 30.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 2,900 shares as Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 12,345 shares with $1.64M value, up from 9,445 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp Com now has $8.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 809,606 shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,221 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Com has 1% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Geode Limited Liability stated it has 869,016 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 8,994 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0% or 13,838 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 9,942 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 4,566 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Madison Inv Holdg Inc has 13,300 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.42% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1.76M shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,680 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 5,565 shares. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 2,741 shares. Citadel Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 133,121 shares in its portfolio. Architects reported 804 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). American Intll Inc has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Raymond James Na has 10,298 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 5,393 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 19,998 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 54,900 shares. Com Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 1,000 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 658,265 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 399,748 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 38,899 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Toth Advisory Corp invested in 0% or 3,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $181.26 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Owens & Minor Names Mark Zacur as SVP, Chief Procurement Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens & Minor +6.8% after halt on order imbalance – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Spinoff Medical Technology Stock Makes Top Pick for Matthew Mishan at KeyBanc – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 78.13% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $4.41M for 10.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.