Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Reaches $2.62 1 Year Low; Hollyfrontier (HFC)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 194 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 195 reduced and sold their holdings in Hollyfrontier Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 142.44 million shares, down from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hollyfrontier Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 144 Increased: 140 New Position: 54.

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.49 target or 5.00% below today's $2.62 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $164.89M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $2.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.24M less. The stock decreased 7.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 730,336 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 375,190 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc holds 33.4% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation for 12.54 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 169,400 shares or 5.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has 2.75% invested in the company for 55,644 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners L.P. has invested 1.47% in the stock. Mount Lucas Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 159,728 shares.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.94M for 7.46 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.20 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 7.79 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,985 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 229,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 22,720 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 357,694 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 54,586 shares. 49,840 were reported by Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp. Art Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co owns 250,073 shares. 658,265 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Llc. Vanguard Gp owns 7.07M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 91,700 shares. Amer Int Gru Incorporated accumulated 46,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 46,261 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 67,622 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 602,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $164.89 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 78.13% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $4.41M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.