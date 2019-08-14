Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Forms $5.14 Double Bottom; ACETO CORPORATION (ACETQ) SI Increased By 11.15%

ACETO CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) had an increase of 11.15% in short interest. ACETQ’s SI was 183,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.15% from 165,000 shares previously. With 301,000 avg volume, 1 days are for ACETO CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)’s short sellers to cover ACETQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.51% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.172. About 42,298 shares traded. Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) formed double bottom with $4.93 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.14 share price. Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has $323.60 million valuation. The stock increased 6.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 1.78M shares traded or 42.52% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 19/04/2018 – Owens & Minor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 01/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Completes Acquisition Of Halyard Health’s Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 17/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR’S CFR TO B1 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 24,117 shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Art Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Comerica Natl Bank invested in 62,187 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 148,097 shares. Moreover, Smith Graham Company Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 806,375 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 13,756 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,280 shares stake. Citigroup Inc has 64,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,076 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor has $8 highest and $5 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 29.77% above currents $5.14 stock price. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $5 target. Jefferies maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $7 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Aceto Corporation engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals, and agricultural protection products. The company has market cap of $5.30 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and biochemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations.