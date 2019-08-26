Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Forms $4.61 Double Bottom; Microvision (MVIS) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Microvision Inc (MVIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold their equity positions in Microvision Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 22.72 million shares, up from 22.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Microvision Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $73.64 million. The Company’s PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers.

Analysts await MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to report earnings on October, 24. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by MicroVision, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 1.55% of its portfolio in MicroVision, Inc. for 8.12 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 1.13 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Friess Associates Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 1.58 million shares. The Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.04% in the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 4.33 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6501. About 326,989 shares traded. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) has declined 30.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MVIS News: 09/05/2018 – MicroVision, Inc. Announces New License Agreement with a Leading Technology Company; 09/05/2018 – MICROVISION – AGREEMENT GRANTS A EXCLUSIVE, FIVE-YEAR LICENSE TO DISPLAY-ONLY TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – DJ MicroVision Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MVIS); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 26/04/2018 – MicroVision Ships Samples of Next Generation of High-Resolution MEMS Scanner; 03/05/2018 – MicroVision Delivers LiDAR Sensing Samples with New Time-of-Flight ASICS; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision, Inc. Announces New License Agreement With a Leading Technology Co; 09/05/2018 – MicroVision 1Q Loss $7.13M; 10/04/2018 MicroVision Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 34 Days; 09/05/2018 – MICROVISION – ENTERED INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO ALLOW LICENSEE TO USE CO’S DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY TO MANUFACTURE & SELL DISPLAY-ONLY ENGINES