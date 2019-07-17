Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 1.35 million shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 13.25M shares with $1.21 billion value, up from 11.89M last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $134.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $100.5. About 1.95M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 78.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. OMI’s profit would be $4.41M giving it 10.25 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Owens & Minor, Inc.’s analysts see 250.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 400,901 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 16/05/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘B+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Owens & Minor Distribution’s Tm Lns Prelim Rtgs; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Rev $2.37B; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) stake by 773,115 shares to 1.78M valued at $98.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 129,593 shares and now owns 3.39M shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Needham. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $101 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 15,522 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc has 4,933 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Llc invested in 0.41% or 54,230 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,627 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 2,974 shares. Evergreen Lc reported 5,151 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cap Rech Glob Investors reported 6.45M shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 7,310 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership owns 10,809 shares. Argent Tru owns 35,834 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De holds 1.75% or 32,004 shares. Davis R M invested in 1.17% or 344,100 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 4.1% or 214,147 shares.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $180.63 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.