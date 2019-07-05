Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Last Week

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 78.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. OMI’s profit would be $4.39M giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Owens & Minor, Inc.’s analysts see 250.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 896,629 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘BB’; Places on Rating Watch Negative; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 01/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Completes Acquisition Of Halyard Health’s Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Rev $2.37B; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q EPS 13c; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER

Among 9 analysts covering Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Anglo American PLC had 77 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Liberum Capital. UBS maintained Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) on Monday, February 4 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 11. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. See Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 2390.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 2350.00 New Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2450.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2450.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2320.00 Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $207.02 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BioScrip Inc. (BIOS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Owens \u0026 Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens \u0026 Minor had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $7 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,986 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 0.02% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Bragg Inc accumulated 63,510 shares. Smith Graham & Advisors L P accumulated 0.36% or 806,375 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 0.02% or 27,238 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Jefferies Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 27,078 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 52,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 183,051 shares. North Star stated it has 21,151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 47,512 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 370,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

More notable recent Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Anglo American plc’s (LON:AAL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “DeepGreen closer to ocean mining battery metals after Swiss cash injection – MINING.com” published on June 10, 2019, Mining.com published: “Never a bad day at the office for Anglo American execs – MINING.com” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Coal hurts Anglo American’s Q1 production, 2019 guidance unchanged – MINING.com” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Vedanta says Anglo American stake buy meets Gov’t criteria – MINING.com” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.46% or GBX 54 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2137.5. About 3.49 million shares traded. Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals and minerals, and precious metals and minerals worldwide. The company has market cap of 30.64 billion GBP. The firm explores for iron ore, manganese ore, and alloys; metallurgical and thermal coal; copper; nickel; niobium; phosphates; platinum group metals; and rough and polished diamonds. It has a 7.8 P/E ratio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold Anglo American plc shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 107,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 150,670 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 34,305 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Comm reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,032 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 1,369 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) for 7,946 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 14,676 shares. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 300,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Tarbox Family Office holds 115 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.01% in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). 23,479 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.