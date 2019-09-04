Owens & Minor (OMI) to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019; Libbey (LBY) Sentiment Is 0.62

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:OMI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Owens & Minor Inc’s current price of $5.53 translates into 0.05% yield. Owens & Minor Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 8.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 2.70M shares traded or 122.75% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Owens & Minor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 16/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board

Libbey Inc (LBY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 23 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 37 decreased and sold their stakes in Libbey Inc. The funds in our database now have: 12.90 million shares, down from 14.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Libbey Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 22 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $323.49 million. It operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,619 shares. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Ls Invest Advisors reported 2,076 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 7.07 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0% stake. 109,077 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv L P. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.77M shares. Brandes Investment Partners L P has 0.04% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Hrt Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,210 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 1.10 million shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 54,900 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 53,700 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 95,063 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Libbey Inc. for 712,296 shares. Brigade Capital Management Lp owns 2.41 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 361,193 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About shares traded. Libbey Inc. (LBY) has declined 76.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.20% the S&P500.