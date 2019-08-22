Owens-Illinois (OI) to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019; Eminence Capital LP Cut By $14.99 Million Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Position

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:OI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Owens-Illinois Inc’s current price of $10.33 translates into 0.48% yield. Owens-Illinois Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 2.02M shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 55.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 624,762 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 504,191 shares with $12.56 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 2.20M shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp increased Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) stake by 11,811 shares to 1.13 million valued at $73.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 71,910 shares and now owns 2.20M shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Swiss telecom Sunrise touts $6.4 billion UPC deal, blasts shareholder as ‘self-serving’ – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark starts Liberty Global, LILA at Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $29.88’s average target is 13.79% above currents $26.26 stock price. Liberty Global had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Pivotal Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 10.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5. The insider Williams Carol A bought 10,000 shares worth $122,110.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 6.41 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 273,851 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 74,709 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 179,228 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 27,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 5.49M shares. First Wilshire Incorporated invested in 247,167 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 16,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.70 million were reported by Boston. First Manhattan Com owns 2,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,175 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt has 22,974 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc stated it has 82,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amarin, Owens-Illinois And More – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Owens-Illinois’ Shares Plunged 22.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois: Drunk On Adjusted Earnings? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 40.37% above currents $10.33 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Underweight” on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 5.