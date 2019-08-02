Owens-Illinois (OI) to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019; Applied Optoelectronics Has 0.95 Sentiment

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 54 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 57 reduced and sold their positions in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 12.37 million shares, up from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Applied Optoelectronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 35 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:OI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Owens-Illinois Inc’s current price of $12.86 translates into 0.39% yield. Owens-Illinois Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 24.22% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 7.95M shares traded or 567.60% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Newtyn Management Llc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for 346,050 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 467,894 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 30,650 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.08% in the stock. Pdt Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 105,105 shares.

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Truth About Market Timing – July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&A dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ: AAOI Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $198.00 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 188.68% or $1.00 from last year’s $0.53 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 720,451 shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 7.98 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.