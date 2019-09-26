Owens Illinois (OI) Share Value Declined While Sasco Capital Has Cut Stake; As Clean Harbors Com (CLH) Market Value Rose, Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Cut Its Holding by $3.67 Million

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Owens Illinois (OI) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 39,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens Illinois for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 1.69 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc Com (CLH) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 51,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 140,444 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, down from 192,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 123,069 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 17,590 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,768 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 441,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 77 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.35 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). M&R Cap Inc owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 420 shares. Eqis Cap Management owns 90,681 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.04% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 176,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was bought by HELLMAN PETER S.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.91M for 3.88 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric by 1.14 million shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $28.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 438,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,011 are held by Pnc Svcs Inc. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 444,464 shares. 80,937 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Natixis holds 99,859 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp reported 315,180 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Shelton Mngmt owns 3,448 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 173,577 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 10,932 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Bb&T reported 38,983 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.06% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 79,656 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 1,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 57,872 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort Lp holds 0.01% or 490 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 169,042 shares.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.34M for 26.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 142,523 shares to 217,505 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Com (NASDAQ:GT) by 178,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Com (NYSE:FLT).