Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co)

This is a contrast between Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Packaging & Containers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois Inc. 18 0.41 N/A 0.81 21.62 Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates Owens-Illinois Inc. and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois Inc. 0.00% 28.1% 2.4% Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0.00% -10.9% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Owens-Illinois Inc.’s 1.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

Owens-Illinois Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Owens-Illinois Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Owens-Illinois Inc. and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Owens-Illinois Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 12.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.1% of Owens-Illinois Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Owens-Illinois Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 65.5% are Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens-Illinois Inc. 1.09% -10.63% -11.21% 5.9% -6.79% 1.97% Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 2.18% -5.71% 20.3% 11% -33.09% 14.12%

For the past year Owens-Illinois Inc. was less bullish than Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Summary

Owens-Illinois Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.