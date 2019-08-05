Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Reaches $12.20 1 Year Low; Itron (ITRI) Sentiment Is 1.64

The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.83 target or 3.00% below today’s $12.20 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.89B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $11.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $56.82 million less. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 391,222 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors

Itron Inc (ITRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 110 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 67 decreased and sold positions in Itron Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 35.05 million shares, down from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Itron Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 77 New Position: 33.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. for 6,078 shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 32,055 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has 2.08% invested in the company for 225,477 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.27% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 516,745 shares.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Itron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on August 04, 2019

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 52.01 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 16,404 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 67,665 shares. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Shelton has 0.05% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 236 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Morgan Stanley reported 316,220 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp has 5.87M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 54,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 361,230 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Canandaigua Savings Bank Communications has 0.11% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 29,942 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 3.35M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 906 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 1.70M shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 302,030 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 37,593 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 77 shares stake.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Owens-Illinois' Shares Plunged 22.5% Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.