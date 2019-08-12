Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Reaches $11.34 52 Week Low; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shorts Increased By 7.36%

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) had an increase of 7.36% in short interest. OXY’s SI was 41.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.36% from 38.20 million shares previously. With 11.26M avg volume, 4 days are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s short sellers to cover OXY’s short positions. The SI to Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s float is 5.48%. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 3.56M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.32 target or 9.00% below today’s $11.34 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.76 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $10.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $158.40 million less. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 515,461 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.64 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental’s deal for Anadarko ‘destroyed value,’ Evercore says in downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Inv Management Communication invested in 0.01% or 8,060 shares. 126,571 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,843 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 13,437 shares. S&T Fincl Bank Pa holds 75,833 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.69% or 192,635 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,875 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.06% or 3.15M shares. 11,614 are owned by Philadelphia Tru Com. Pinnacle Finance owns 4,737 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.43% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 5,486 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Hexavest holds 498,383 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company owns 12,133 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $5200 lowest target. $66’s average target is 45.28% above currents $45.43 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 29. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $72 target.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sasco Capital Ct holds 1.81M shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Moreover, Olstein Capital Limited Partnership has 1.21% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 387,837 shares. One Trading Lp holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 41,100 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Corporation has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Kestrel Invest Management invested in 3.41% or 388,725 shares. Cumberland Ltd owns 544,150 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 4,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 372,894 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 43,221 shares. 10,194 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Goldman Sachs owns 1.57M shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 0% or 59,191 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 57,500 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $60,766 were bought by HELLMAN PETER S on Monday, August 5. Shares for $122,110 were bought by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.