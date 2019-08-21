Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Reaches $10.35 After 4.00% Down Move; Shorts at Intricon (IIN) Raised By 0.85%

Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) had an increase of 0.85% in short interest. IIN’s SI was 1.45M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.85% from 1.44 million shares previously. With 138,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN)’s short sellers to cover IIN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 37,403 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN)

The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 1.52M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.61B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $9.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OI worth $64.28 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 40.10% above currents $10.35 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Underweight” on Friday, August 2. Goldman Sachs upgraded Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amarin, Owens-Illinois And More – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Owens-Illinois’ Shares Plunged 22.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois: Drunk On Adjusted Earnings? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. On Monday, August 5 Williams Carol A bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 10,000 shares. HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital Inc stated it has 242,966 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.1% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 105,956 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 74,709 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 27,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 47,039 are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 41,100 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt reported 247,167 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 476,200 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 32,620 were reported by Jensen Investment Inc. Nomura holds 12,711 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 25,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 6.42 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold IntriCon Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). State Street holds 0% or 215,322 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc holds 89,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 244,688 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bridgeway has 0.01% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 11,906 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 40,766 shares in its portfolio. Bard Associates owns 26,870 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 5,093 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 16,053 shares. Quantum Mngmt accumulated 39,216 shares. Navellier And Assoc has 9,592 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 98,488 shares. Palisade Capital Lc Nj invested 0.24% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 9,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $158.50 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.