Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Owens-Illinois Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Owens-Illinois Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Owens-Illinois Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois Inc. 0.00% 28.10% 2.40% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Owens-Illinois Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois Inc. N/A 16 20.87 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Owens-Illinois Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Owens-Illinois Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.17 1.70 1.09 2.41

Owens-Illinois Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.30%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 22.66%. Based on the data given earlier, Owens-Illinois Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owens-Illinois Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens-Illinois Inc. -4.23% -4.12% -13.29% -13.86% -8.02% -1.57% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Owens-Illinois Inc. had bearish trend while Owens-Illinois Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Owens-Illinois Inc. are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Owens-Illinois Inc.’s competitors have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Owens-Illinois Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Owens-Illinois Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Owens-Illinois Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Owens-Illinois Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Owens-Illinois Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Owens-Illinois Inc.’s rivals beat Owens-Illinois Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.