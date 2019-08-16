Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Owens-Illinois Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Owens-Illinois Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Owens-Illinois Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois Inc. 0.00% 28.10% 2.40% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Owens-Illinois Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois Inc. N/A 18 20.87 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Owens-Illinois Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Owens-Illinois Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

$14.5 is the average price target of Owens-Illinois Inc., with a potential upside of 38.36%. The competitors have a potential upside of 13.61%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Owens-Illinois Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owens-Illinois Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens-Illinois Inc. -4.23% -4.12% -13.29% -13.86% -8.02% -1.57% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Owens-Illinois Inc. had bearish trend while Owens-Illinois Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Owens-Illinois Inc. are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Owens-Illinois Inc.’s competitors have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Owens-Illinois Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Owens-Illinois Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Owens-Illinois Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.41. Competitively, Owens-Illinois Inc.’s competitors are 16.53% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Owens-Illinois Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Owens-Illinois Inc.’s peers beat Owens-Illinois Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.