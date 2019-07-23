Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) and International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Comparison side by side

Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) and International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) are two firms in the Packaging & Containers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois Inc. 18 0.40 N/A 0.81 21.62 International Paper Company 45 0.74 N/A 4.18 10.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. International Paper Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Owens-Illinois Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Owens-Illinois Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois Inc. 0.00% 28.1% 2.4% International Paper Company 0.00% 23.8% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.38 shows that Owens-Illinois Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. International Paper Company’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Owens-Illinois Inc. Its rival International Paper Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc. and International Paper Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 International Paper Company 2 3 1 2.17

Owens-Illinois Inc. has a 13.83% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. International Paper Company on the other hand boasts of a $46.5 consensus price target and a 6.82% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Owens-Illinois Inc. looks more robust than International Paper Company as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.1% of Owens-Illinois Inc. shares and 84.8% of International Paper Company shares. 0.7% are Owens-Illinois Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are International Paper Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens-Illinois Inc. 1.09% -10.63% -11.21% 5.9% -6.79% 1.97% International Paper Company -1.75% -4.8% -4.15% -3.03% -17.32% 11.05%

For the past year Owens-Illinois Inc. has weaker performance than International Paper Company

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors International Paper Company beats Owens-Illinois Inc.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.