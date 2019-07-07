Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Analysts See $0.77 EPS; RAZER ORDINARY SHARES (RAZFF) Shorts Raised By 24.57%

Analysts expect Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. OI’s profit would be $119.53 million giving it 5.67 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Owens-Illinois, Inc.’s analysts see 50.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 582,470 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors

RAZER INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAZFF) had an increase of 24.57% in short interest. RAZFF’s SI was 1.70 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24.57% from 1.36 million shares previously. With 128,500 avg volume, 13 days are for RAZER INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAZFF)’s short sellers to cover RAZFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs owns 1.04% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 544,150 shares. Regions Finance invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Sei Invests has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 54,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 59,191 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 11,254 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 250,348 shares. New York-based Adirondack Research And Mngmt has invested 3.16% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Spitfire Capital Lc stated it has 9.23% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership reported 2,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc owns 398,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.