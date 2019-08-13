Owens Ill (OI) Stock Price Declined While Spitfire Capital Decreased Its Position by $473,778; Pinebridge Investments LP Holds Stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com (ROIC)

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com (ROIC) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 42,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 131,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 89,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 221,996 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 895,412 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI)

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY) by 6,283 shares to 80,411 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc Com (NYSE:MATX) by 40,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,555 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

