Owens Ill (OI) Stock Declined While Spitfire Capital Lowered Its Holding by $473,778; As Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Value Declined, Country Trust Bank Raised Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.60M shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 150.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 104,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 173,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 69,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.42. About 3.38 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Alerian (AMJ) by 232,483 shares to 4,065 shares, valued at $104,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 13,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,878 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National National Bank In reported 55,123 shares stake. Barnett & Comm reported 454 shares stake. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 209,038 shares. Sit Invest Assoc holds 13,900 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7.46 million shares. Spectrum Grp Incorporated has 1,385 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn has 10,396 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 53,402 shares. 22.90 million are owned by Geode Cap Management Lc. Capital Glob Investors has 1.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50.85 million shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 125,054 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 31,216 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.62% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Greatmark Prtn Inc owns 5,696 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 7,692 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.