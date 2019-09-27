Owens Ill (OI) Stake Has Raised by Verition Fund Management Llc; Mercer Capital Advisers Has Decreased Stake in 3M Co (MMM) as Stock Value Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 306.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 129,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 171,626 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 42,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 563,223 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 1.39M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,262 shares to 6,742 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 4,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S also bought $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5.

