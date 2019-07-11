Owens Ill (OI) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $473,778 as Share Price Declined; As Macy’s (M) Market Valuation Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Cut Stake

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 51,788 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 53,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 55,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 1.01 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

