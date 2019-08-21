Owens Ill (OI) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Lowered Holding as Shares Declined; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Dearborn Partners Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 267,279 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 294,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 1.08 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 18,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 3.28M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year's $0.67 per share. NKE's profit will be $1.11B for 29.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 12,388 shares to 270,734 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.