Owens Ill (OI) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Position by $496,962 as Market Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Position by $3.52 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 18,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 323,054 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.36 million, down from 341,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 267,279 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 294,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 1.61 million shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 90,085 shares. Asset Management accumulated 11,254 shares. Kestrel has 3.41% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 388,725 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp stated it has 135,105 shares. Regions Finance reported 0% stake. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ameritas Investment has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 110,310 shares. Moreover, Fruth Inv Mngmt has 0.46% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 43,221 shares. Earnest Lc reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 304,975 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.93M for 3.94 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. The insider Williams Carol A bought 10,000 shares worth $122,110.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 189,098 shares to 446,981 shares, valued at $36.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

