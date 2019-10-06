Owens Ill (OI) Share Value Declined While Golub Group Has Upped Its Position; Mylan N V (MYL) Stake Increased by Credit Capital Investments Llc

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 66,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 46,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 3.34M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Estimates 75% of Cash Flows Generated Are ‘Stable and Durable’; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Offering; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 14/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: Advair Diskus Delay Impacted Generics

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 18,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 2.21 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,183 shares to 347,462 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,986 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. 5,000 Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares with value of $60,766 were bought by HELLMAN PETER S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 116,332 shares. 11,799 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. Barnett & has invested 0.28% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Charles Schwab holds 742,335 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.25% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 6.45M shares. Private Management Grp Inc Inc owns 2.37 million shares. Principal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Highstreet Asset Management owns 158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability stated it has 611,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Company has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 32,334 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 242,604 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 60,669 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.04% or 44,951 shares.