Owens Ill (OI) Market Value Declined While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered by $727,218 Its Stake; Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Value Declined While First Hawaiian Bank Increased Stake by $313,446

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 32,970 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 26,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest Passenger Died of Blunt- Impact Trauma, Officials Say; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Engine Inspections Complete; 02/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – LUV: BROKEN BLADE SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED DRAMATIC COWLING DAMAGE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 17/04/2018 – MOVE FOLLOWS EMERGENCY LANDING OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 4.66 million shares traded or 288.71% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 14.80 million shares stake. Golub Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 12,705 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11,254 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 104,307 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 158 shares. South Dakota Council owns 339,600 shares. 1.29 million were reported by Northern Tru Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 130,387 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Com accumulated 300 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 2,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oarsman Cap reported 2.19% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 54,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 69,506 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 66,731 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,527 shares. Ajo LP reported 1.52M shares stake. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 3,225 shares. Atria Investments Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,762 shares. 4,346 were reported by West Chester Cap Advisors. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.69% or 10.00M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 9,998 shares. Glenmede Company Na reported 1.48 million shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 228,784 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 50,405 shares in its portfolio.