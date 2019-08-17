Owens Ill (OI) Market Value Declined While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Holding; Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $4.35 Million as Market Value Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 2.03M shares traded or 48.93% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 1,490 shares. 22 were reported by Group One Trading L P. Raymond James And Assocs reported 100,081 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3.35 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,788 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.49% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 5.87 million shares. Blackrock owns 14.20M shares. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 0% or 1.28 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.78M shares. 5,700 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Regions Fincl has 300 shares. Jane Street Group Lc holds 22,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP holds 2,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amarin, Owens-Illinois And More – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Reports July Statistics – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Owens-Illinois’ Shares Plunged 22.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A also bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (BKS, ADBE, ORCL) – Nasdaq” on June 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth invested in 31,115 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management holds 244,257 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 195,845 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Corp owns 290,001 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 562 shares. Tctc Limited Company reported 4,920 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com invested in 0.43% or 2,270 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com holds 5,000 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership holds 269,262 shares. Cap Invest Serv Of America Inc reported 3.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).