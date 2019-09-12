Owens Ill (OI) Market Value Declined While Golub Group Raised by $318,767 Its Position; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 18,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43 million, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 2.13M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 85,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 4,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 89,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.71. About 2.83 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 17,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burney Communications, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,840 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 826,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management holds 0.01% or 212,343 shares. 1.65 million are held by Boston Ptnrs. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 242,604 shares. 742,335 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.16% or 5.36 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 105,351 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Invesco Limited holds 398,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 254,971 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 171,626 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S also bought $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,183 shares to 347,462 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.93M for 28.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,310 shares to 153,099 shares, valued at $25.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Esg Optimized.