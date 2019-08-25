Owens Ill (OI) Market Valuation Declined While Spitfire Capital Has Trimmed Stake; Broadfin Capital Has Trimmed Its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Position by $2.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 1.99 million shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87M, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $616.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 2.77M shares traded or 93.53% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 226,188 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 297,238 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 20,042 shares. Geode Lc invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Eam Investors Limited Liability holds 0.62% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 498,844 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 407,230 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Alliancebernstein LP reported 89,100 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Hawk Ridge Cap Lp holds 654,859 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 148,765 shares. 213,475 are held by Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 76,194 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 999,787 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares to 207,998 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.