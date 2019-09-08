Owens Ill (OI) Holder Spitfire Capital Trimmed Holding by $473,778; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Iron Financial Has Trimmed Position by $316,000

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 1.59 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,456 shares to 310,733 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Winfield Associates Inc has 8,474 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 814,193 shares. 2,002 are held by Lourd Ltd Co. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whittier Trust Communication has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 80,402 shares. Wafra Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Nebraska-based Bridges Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability accumulated 1,438 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,275 shares. Iron Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3,095 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 64,743 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,690 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Williams Carol A bought $122,110.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.