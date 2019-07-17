Owens Ill (OI) Holder Spitfire Capital Cut Its Position; Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Stock Price Rose While Greenwich Investment Management Upped by $735,231 Its Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 134,801 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.77 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OI’s profit will be $119.52M for 5.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.98% EPS growth.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

