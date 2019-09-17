Owens Ill (OI) Holder Golub Group Has Lifted Stake; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Increased Stake

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 18,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 2.33 million shares traded or 32.05% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 736,341 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ltd Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,900 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 355,232 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 21,011 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,582 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0.57% or 777,295 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk reported 39,593 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 87,440 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc holds 11,790 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 2,216 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 6,367 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc owns 1,419 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv holds 0% or 1,658 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 11,786 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. On Monday, August 5 HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 5,000 shares.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,664 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $26.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 332,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,148 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 13,765 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,188 shares. Raymond James stated it has 53,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 100,251 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 25 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 50,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 201,903 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,900 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 82,741 shares. Principal Fincl reported 811,060 shares stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 45,437 shares. Pnc Gp has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 58,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1.64M shares.