Owens Ill (OI) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $326,538 as Market Valuation Declined; Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) Share Price Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Its Stake

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 18,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 1.15M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 1,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 197,586 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.08M, down from 199,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scntfc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $276.12. About 781,173 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares to 408,910 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,648 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 49,901 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 32,130 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 48,996 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 329,069 shares. 1.71M are held by Parametric Port Lc. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 145,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American International Group has invested 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 2,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 68,859 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Wilen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766 worth of stock.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares to 59,157 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).