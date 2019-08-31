Owens Ill (OI) Holder Clark Estates Decreased Its Stake by $12.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed by $701,360 Its Holding

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.63 million shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 12,457 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 16,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,555 shares to 62,335 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mackenzie Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,758 shares. 47,299 are owned by Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi. Proshare Ltd Company has 521,628 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd stated it has 2.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated stated it has 3.49% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.6% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Ent Fin Svcs owns 3,009 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 405 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 875 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 8,821 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Llc reported 8,587 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 702,353 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 8,888 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 1,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Strs Ohio invested in 0.13% or 1.53M shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 280,972 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 1,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 250,988 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 29,752 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Ser Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Fincl Architects Incorporated has 1,796 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.09 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 41,100 shares. State Street Corporation has 5.49 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.