Owens Ill (OI) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Upped Its Position; Integre Asset Management Has Decreased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $1.22 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 611,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56 million, up from 476,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 1.93M shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 20,821 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 29,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 1.82M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Division owns 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 11,066 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 27,354 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 23,794 shares. Citigroup holds 123,975 shares. The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). M&R Management accumulated 1,000 shares. 44,477 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ny. Piedmont holds 0.01% or 14,985 shares in its portfolio. 32,334 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25,492 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Hudock Ltd Company has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 252,918 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 270,932 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 266,555 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $35.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Huawei to join forces with China Mobile to bid for Brazil’s Oi: report – StreetInsider.com” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Advancing Glass Packaging’s Sustainability Profile – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A bought $122,110 worth of stock.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dollar General Literacy Foundation Announces $2.8 Million for Youth Literacy Initiatives – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.00 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.