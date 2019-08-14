Owens & Minor (OMI) to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019; Hecla Mining Company (HL) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining Company had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 13. H.C. Wainwright maintained Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sell” rating and $2.5 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. See Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) latest ratings:

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:OMI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Owens & Minor Inc’s current price of $5.14 translates into 0.05% yield. Owens & Minor Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 1.78 million shares traded or 42.52% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q EPS 13c; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘BB’; Places on Rating Watch Negative; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Conference May 15

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 20,985 shares. Invesco reported 972,393 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 11,521 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has 95,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 143,740 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 161,500 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 13,756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 24,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 38,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 932,400 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd. 48,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technology. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 23,300 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 2,076 shares.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Owens & Minor’s Shares Popped 20.1% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Owens & Minor’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $323.60 million. It operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

More notable recent Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hecla Mining: Don’t Buy The Shells – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hecla Mining: Q2 Results Show Strong Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hecla: Revolver Fixed, But Senior Notes Outstanding – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hecla Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hecla pops 2% on Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $754.99 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.