Owens Corning (OC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

As General Building Materials companies, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 52 0.82 N/A 4.66 12.45 Apogee Enterprises Inc. 38 0.66 N/A 1.64 24.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Owens Corning and Apogee Enterprises Inc. Apogee Enterprises Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Owens Corning. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Owens Corning’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Apogee Enterprises Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Owens Corning and Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1% Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that Owens Corning is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Apogee Enterprises Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Owens Corning’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apogee Enterprises Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Owens Corning therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Owens Corning and Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 2 3 2.60 Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.03% for Owens Corning with average target price of $59.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.17% of Owens Corning shares and 98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Owens Corning’s shares. Comparatively, Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88% Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88%

For the past year Owens Corning’s stock price has smaller growth than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Owens Corning beats on 7 of the 11 factors Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.