Owens Corning (OC) to pay $0.22 on Nov 4, 2019; Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 21,561 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 459,092 shares with $93.55 million value, up from 437,531 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is expected to pay $0.22 on Nov 4, 2019. (NYSE:OC) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Owens Corning’s current price of $61.00 translates into 0.36% yield. Owens Corning’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 2.40 million shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold Owens Corning shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 1,300 shares. Rothschild Asset Us Inc holds 427,459 shares. Lodge Hill Lc has 199,695 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 72,180 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 555,876 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,380 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 8,106 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associates Lp. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 7,666 shares. 17,103 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Rock Point Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.15% or 81,068 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 930,204 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 504,358 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 371,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 8,552 shares.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.64 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -1.64% below currents $61 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 8,319 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Jennison Lc invested in 0.05% or 260,399 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 34,700 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 27,399 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 44,874 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,101 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 324,640 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rmb Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,247 shares. Archon Prtnrs Llc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 44,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Institute For Wealth Mgmt holds 4,471 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv invested in 41,994 shares or 0.03% of the stock.