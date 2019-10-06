Owens Corning (OC) to pay $0.22 on Nov 4, 2019; Blackrock Trimmed By $17.01 Million Its Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Stake

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is expected to pay $0.22 on Nov 4, 2019. (NYSE:OC) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Owens Corning’s current price of $61.01 translates into 0.36% yield. Owens Corning’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 847,206 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store

Blackrock Inc decreased Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 607,470 shares as Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Blackrock Inc holds 10.42 million shares with $296.16 million value, down from 11.03 million last quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Tr now has $1.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47 million shares traded or 731.83% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Blackrock Inc increased Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) stake by 137,800 shares to 695,912 valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) stake by 107,069 shares and now owns 4.19 million shares. Nextgen Healthcare Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold CHSP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Com owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 7,658 shares. 967,165 were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 5,134 shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 13,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Ltd reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Sector Pension Board accumulated 134,073 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 47,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 123,602 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 5.78M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 33,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 19 shares.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71M for 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Owens Corning shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Limited Liability Company has 6,186 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Intl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fairpointe Capital Lc reported 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Hrt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 265 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Communication Na. Amg Funds Limited holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 14,993 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.28% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Corbyn Investment Mngmt Inc Md invested in 61,375 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 461,151 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc reported 15,532 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.40M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 58,600 shares stake. 4,425 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Llc. Weiss Multi owns 20,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -1.66% below currents $61.01 stock price. Owens Corning had 7 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, June 27.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.64 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.