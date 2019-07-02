Owens Corning (OC) Stake Has Boosted by Dnb Asset Management As; Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $503,625 as Stock Price Rose

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 93 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,573 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875.16M, up from 18,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 650,207 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 4,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 31,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 716,930 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 22,637 shares to 29,624 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 53,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,005 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79 million for 22.41 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 8,306 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Communications has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2,513 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 22,508 shares stake. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 73,009 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 70,587 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 468 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 255,024 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Limited Co accumulated 88,595 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 16,543 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested in 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Delaware-based Green Valley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.33% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 553 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.07% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Rothschild And Asset Management Us stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 39,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Renaissance Ltd reported 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.04% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 30,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 499,107 shares. American Tru Advisors Ltd holds 1.62% or 44,635 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Sarasin Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 81,712 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 0% or 6,034 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 6,650 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 7,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

