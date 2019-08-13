Owens Corning (OC) Shareholder Sasco Capital Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $523,995; Share Value Rose

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 161,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 653,514 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79M, down from 814,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 1.16 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 18,060 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 15,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 980,440 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 12,053 shares to 326 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 30,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,732 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.76% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 556,668 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,765 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hollencrest reported 0.05% stake. Country Club Trust Com Na reported 0.71% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pennsylvania has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 193,749 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nuwave Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp invested in 268,494 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Somerset Gru Llc reported 2.59% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Swiss Bancshares owns 1.97M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 1.20 million were accumulated by Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Com. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Choate Investment Advsrs owns 10,939 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19 million for 8.93 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.