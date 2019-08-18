Owens Corning (OC) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $3.21 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Embraer Sa (ERJ) Shares Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Raised Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 68,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.60M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 1.08 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 1.10M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 17/04/2018 – EMBRAER: JOSE ANTONIO DE ALMEIDA FILIPPO RESIGNED AS FINANCE VP; 03/05/2018 – American Splits $1.4 Billion Jet Buy Between Bombardier, Embraer; 03/05/2018 – Embraer: Contract Has a Value of $705M; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,110 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30 are held by Cwm Limited Co. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Northpointe Cap Lc holds 36,678 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 140,627 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1,600 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 13,059 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 12,382 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 4,168 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.22% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.98M shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 10,353 shares. Andra Ap invested in 53,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Riverhead Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16,912 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $92.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 176,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS).