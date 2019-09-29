Owens Corning (OC) Reaches $62.54 52-Week High; First Solar (FSLR) Has 1.34 Sentiment

The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) hit a new 52-week high and has $67.54 target or 8.00% above today’s $62.54 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.80B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $67.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $544.32 million more. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 1.67 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats

First Solar Inc (FSLR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 156 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 116 sold and decreased equity positions in First Solar Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 61.00 million shares, down from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Solar Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 89 Increased: 95 New Position: 61.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.71M for 13.79 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks That Fell Hard on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “First Solar News: Why FSLR Stock Is Sinking Today – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Solar Stock Drops as Solar Power Grows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 6.52% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 3.72M shares traded or 231.08% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 6.3% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. for 6,908 shares. Electron Capital Partners Llc owns 660,851 shares or 5.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc has 3.92% invested in the company for 91,506 shares. The New York-based Arosa Capital Management Lp has invested 2.77% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 148,866 shares.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It has a 258.67 P/E ratio. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold Owens Corning shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 31,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 191,431 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 1.28M are owned by Clearbridge Invs Lc. Brinker reported 10,092 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 222 shares. The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.1% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Next Fincl Gp Inc reported 1,641 shares stake. Etrade Management Ltd Co stated it has 5,759 shares. Bluestein R H And Co accumulated 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 8,552 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Primecap Com Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 50,900 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt reported 319,049 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Owens Corning (OC) Reports Election of Eduardo Cordeiro to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Owens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -4.06% below currents $62.54 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy”. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”.