Owens Corning (OC) EPS Estimated At $1.50; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Stake

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.60% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. OC’s profit would be $163.18M giving it 9.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Owens Corning’s analysts see 14.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 1.09 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 56.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 2,329 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 1,785 shares with $309,000 value, down from 4,114 last quarter. 3M Company now has $94.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is 0.38% above currents $59.77 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4800 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold Owens Corning shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 3.25M shares. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 151 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Com. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.12M shares. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 14,265 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 319,049 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Investment L P has 0.1% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 18,552 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 68,318 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 3,858 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 31,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 9,137 shares. Moreover, Asset One has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 52,246 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,240 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,943 shares.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 70,726 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Llc owns 5,186 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 63,097 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 3,262 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Rech Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 45,871 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 36,565 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Perkins Cap Mgmt holds 3,781 shares. Community Bank Na accumulated 24,238 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,281 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Logan stated it has 4,910 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.