Owens Corning (OC) and USG Corporation (:) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and USG Corporation (:) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 53 0.93 N/A 4.66 12.45 USG Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Owens Corning and USG Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Owens Corning and USG Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1% USG Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Owens Corning and USG Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 1 1 2.50 USG Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Owens Corning has a -1.64% downside potential and an average price target of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.17% of Owens Corning shares and 82.05% of USG Corporation shares. About 1.5% of Owens Corning’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.97% are USG Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88% USG Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Owens Corning beats USG Corporation.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications. This segment offers gypsum panels, as well as joint compounds, corner beads, joint tapes, and plasters for wallboard joints finishing under the Sheetrock brand; cement board under the Durock brand; backerboard that includes abuse-resistant interior wall panels, tile backer boards, and flooring underlayments under the Fiberock brand; poured gypsum flooring systems under the Levelrock brand; roof boards under the Securock brand; and air-water barrier system and industrial gypsum under the ExoAir 430 brand. It also provides construction plaster products under the Red Top, Imperial, Diamond, and Supremo brands; and gypsum-based products for agricultural and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products, including ceiling tiles under the Radar, Eclipse, Mars, and Halcyon brands; and ceiling grids under the Donn, DX, Fineline, Centricitee, Identitee DXI, Curvatura, and Compasso brands. Its USG Boral Building Products segment manufactures, distributes, and sells various building products, mines raw gypsum, and sells natural and synthetic gypsum. This segment offers plasterboards under the USG Boral Sheetrock brand; and ceiling suspension systems under the USG Boral NextGen, Elephant, Jayaboard, Durock, and Donn DX brands, as well as mineral fiber ceiling tiles, steel grids, and joint compounds for wall, ceiling, floor lining, and exterior systems. The company distributes its products through building material dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. USG Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.