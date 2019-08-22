Owens Corning (OC) and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) Comparing side by side

As General Building Materials businesses, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 52 0.87 N/A 4.66 12.45 Quanex Building Products Corporation 17 0.64 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Owens Corning and Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Owens Corning and Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1% Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta indicates that Owens Corning is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Quanex Building Products Corporation’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Owens Corning is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Quanex Building Products Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Quanex Building Products Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Owens Corning.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Owens Corning and Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 2 3 2.60 Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Owens Corning has a 4.49% upside potential and an average target price of $59.6. Competitively Quanex Building Products Corporation has an average target price of $19, with potential upside of 10.14%. The data provided earlier shows that Quanex Building Products Corporation appears more favorable than Owens Corning, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Owens Corning and Quanex Building Products Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.17% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Owens Corning’s shares. Comparatively, Quanex Building Products Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88% Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.25% -1.9% 11.56% 23.56% 8.26% 37.01%

For the past year Owens Corning’s stock price has smaller growth than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Owens Corning beats Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.