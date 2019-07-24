Owens Corning (OC) and NCI Building Systems Inc. (NYSE:NCS) Comparing side by side

Both Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and NCI Building Systems Inc. (NYSE:NCS) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 51 0.85 N/A 4.48 10.93 NCI Building Systems Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Owens Corning and NCI Building Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and NCI Building Systems Inc. (NYSE:NCS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 11.8% 5% NCI Building Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Owens Corning is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. In other hand, NCI Building Systems Inc. has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Owens Corning is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival NCI Building Systems Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Owens Corning is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NCI Building Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Owens Corning and NCI Building Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 3 3 2.50 NCI Building Systems Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Owens Corning’s upside potential currently stands at 7.88% and an $59.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of NCI Building Systems Inc. is $4, which is potential -29.95% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Owens Corning seems more appealing than NCI Building Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of NCI Building Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Owens Corning shares. Comparatively, NCI Building Systems Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -2.9% -6.71% -9.32% 3.36% -25.99% 11.32% NCI Building Systems Inc. 6.22% 7.3% -22.36% -49.56% -65.27% -12.83%

For the past year Owens Corning has 11.32% stronger performance while NCI Building Systems Inc. has -12.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Owens Corning beats NCI Building Systems Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

NCI Building Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies. The Metal Components segment offers metal roof and wall systems, metal partitions, metal trims, doors, insulated panels, and other related accessories for use in new construction, and in repair and retrofit applications; manufactures roll-up doors; and sells interior and exterior walk doors under the MBCI, American Building Components, Eco-ficient, Metl-Span, CENTRIA, Metal Depots, and Doors and Buildings Components brands to manufacturers, contractors, subcontractors, distributors, lumberyards, cooperative buying groups, and other customers. The Metal Coil Coating segment engages in cleaning, treating, and painting various flat-rolled metals in coil form, as well as in slitting and/or embossing the metal, before the metal is fabricated for use by various industrial users. It also cleans, treats, and coats heavy gauge and light gauge metal coils for third parties for use in various applications, including construction products, heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, lighting fixtures, ceiling grids, office furniture, appliances, and other products; and provides toll coating and painted metal package services under the Metal Coaters and Metal Prep brands. This segment principally serves original equipment manufacturers. NCI Building Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.