Owens Corning (OC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Owens Corning’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.47% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Owens Corning has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.96% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Owens Corning and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 11.80% 5.00% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Owens Corning and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning N/A 51 10.93 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Owens Corning has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Owens Corning is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Owens Corning and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.52 2.55

Owens Corning currently has an average price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. The competitors have a potential upside of 45.05%. Owens Corning’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owens Corning and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -2.9% -6.71% -9.32% 3.36% -25.99% 11.32% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Owens Corning was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Owens Corning are 1.8 and 1. Competitively, Owens Corning’s competitors have 2.76 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Owens Corning’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Owens Corning.

Volatility & Risk

Owens Corning is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.2. In other hand, Owens Corning’s peers have beta of 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Owens Corning does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Owens Corning’s peers beat Owens Corning.